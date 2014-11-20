GIF: Wily Kobe Bryant Forces James Harden To Block-Out Francisco Garcia

Is this what Kobe Bryant meant by saying that he’d play differently but just as effectively this season? Not specifically, but exercising more of the veteran savvy shown here would surely help Bryant help the Los Angeles Lakers. Watch the future Hall-of-Famer force James Harden to box-out Francisco Garcia on a free throw by pushing the Houston Rockets teammates into one another.

Sly dog.

This is a foul, of course. But what the referees don’t know don’t hurt, and Kobe got away with this expert bit of craft.

Instead of jacking-up 20-footers at a record pace, we suggest he use similar guile to spur the Lakers to more efficient offense. Bryant not only has the skill and nuance to do so, but defenses wouldn’t expect it. Just a thought.

Los Angeles, however, won its second straight game last night despite Kobe shooting 10-of-28 from the field. He’s either doing something right, or Nick Young’s swag is rubbing off on him – probably the latter.

(GIF via @cjzero) (H/T r/nba)

