GIF: Zach LaVine Explodes For One-Handed Hammer

It only took a little opening on the break after a 76ers miss, but it was all the thin-limbed rookie Zach LaVine needed last night when he got out on the break and threw down a feisty one-handed hammer after exploding to the rim from mid-court.

Watch Mo Williams collect the rebound and vivisect two Sixers with a bounce pass at mid-court. After LaVine catches the ball, you know it’s coming and so does everyone else:

Last week LaVine dropped a career-high on his idol, but he quickly returned to earth a big donut in the scoring column in his next game. That’s how it goes for rookies sometimes, but hopefully LaVine can find some consistency and we don’t just watch him for the high-flying eruptions.

