GIFs: Brandon Knight Blows Game-Winning Layup; Bucks Bench Reacts

#GIFs
11.20.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 122-118 in three overtimes on Wednesday night. That part bears mentioning before we continue, and even repeating again – Milwaukee won this game. But if Brandon Knight had made a dead layup as the clock expired in the first extra period, the Bucks could’ve left Barclays Center a lot earlier.

With the score tied at 105-105 and game clock ticking to five seconds, Joe Johnson found himself double-teamed after receiving a screen from Brook Lopez. As Zaza Pachulia hounded the ball and Giannis Antetokounmpo frantically recovered, there was a split second that Lopez was open on a roll to the rim. But Johnson waited a beat too long, and Knight easily jumped in front of his pass and began the other way.

He catches the ball with just over four seconds remaining – ample time to complete a layup on the opposite end. Bojan Bogdanovic gave helpless chase to provide some intimidation, but this one was all on Knight:

That’s a tougher play than it looks. Knight has to have the presence of mind to know that he has plenty of time to take a comfortable layup while also realizing that Bogdanovic is essentially out of the play. And, you know, the game’s entire fate is in his hands.

That’s a lot to think about, and you can tell Knight is uncomfortable as he looks down at his dribble once he’s passed halfcourt. But is it a makable play? Of course. His teammates certainly thought so:

Knight rebounded quite nicely afterward. He hit a crucial three-pointer to tie the score with 19.6 seconds left in the second overtime, then iced Milwaukee’s win in the next session by knocking down a pair of free throws to make it a two-possession game with only five seconds remaining.

Here’s his game-tying three and ensuing reaction:

And this is what the Bucks’ bench thought of Knight’s heroics:

Pretty awesome all around. Milwaukee, by the way, is winner of three straight and sits at 7-5 on the season. Maybe Jason Kidd knew what he was doing by leaving the Nets after all.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGSBRANDON KNIGHTBROOKLYN NETSDimeMaggifsMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP