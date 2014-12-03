GIFs: Gerald Green Stages Epic Dunk Contest Audition At Suns Practice

Phoenix Suns sky-walker Gerald Green won the 2007 Slam Dunk Contest, but failed to defend his title the next season and placed third in a lackluster event five years later. Perhaps it’s time for him to retire from competitive jamming, then? No way. Watch Green show off his insane hops and aerial agility during a dunking exhibition versus teammate Archie Goodwin at today’s Suns practice.

Green kicked things off by flying high for an off-wall slam:

He then followed Goodwin’s lead with an effortless cock-back over 6-10 Markieff Morris:

Besting Goodwin again, Green almost lost his balance while soaring over a trio of teammates:

This 360 Eastbay came next:

And Green capped his performance with a wild below-legs jam:

Yeah. We don’t care about Green’s most recent dunk contest results. He’s already provided enough in-game evidence this season to merit a spot in February’s event, and this series of slams only cemented his worthiness.

Now we’re just waiting on audition tapes from Zach LaVine, Andrew Wiggins, Will Barton, K.J. McDaniels, and more. The competition looks pretty steep this year, guys. Don’t let us down.

