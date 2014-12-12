GIFs: Kevin Durant Jams It On Kevin Love Then Twists In The Air For Acrobatic Layup

Through three quarters during Thursday night’s Cavs-Thunder matchup on TNT, Kevin Durant was a quiet 3-of-9 from the field for 11 points. His minutes are restricted after coming back from a Jones fracture that kept him out of OKC’s first 17 games, and its affected his rhythm. But when the Cavs came storming back to cut the Thunder’s lead to four with two minutes remaining, the 2014 MVP scored eight points in the final two minutes, including a pair of impressive buckets.

First, with the Cavs only down four at the two minute mark, Durant threw down this two-handed dunk on Kevin Love — who wanted no part in a possible KD poster:

After a turnaround jumper and a pair of free throws by Durant gave the Thunder some breathing room, KD then plunged the final dagger with this twisting scoop shot around Tristan Thompson inside of 30 seconds remaining.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder to their big lead after Cleveland outscored them 26-18 in the first quarter, scoring a game-high 26 points to go with eight dimes and seven rebounds. But it was the reigning MVP who brought it home and ended Cleveland’s eight-game winning streak in the game’s final two minutes.

(GIFs via r/NBA)

Will Kevin Durant be fully back by Christmas?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.