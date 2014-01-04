GIFs: Raptors Feed Big Man Jonas Valanciunas For A Pair Of Slams

These two buckets by Raptors big man Jonas Valanciunas might say more about the defense of the Wizards than it does about the cutting ability of the second-year Lithuanian, but he finished a pair of zapped entry passes with two-handed dunks that almost ripped the rim off the glass. The primary culprit for Washington on both plays was Marcin Gortat.

On Jonas’ first such dunk, he sets a high screen and rolls to the bucket. No one on Washington appears aware of his 7-foot presence lumbering to the front of the iron. When the ball swings to Amir Johnson at the top of the key, Gortat isn’t back to Jonas after stepping out on the high screen-and-roll. By the time Johnson has the ball, it’s only a matter of big-to-big passing in a higher stratosphere and Valanciunas has the easy two.

On this next play, Gortat is late getting back, and John Wall appears allergic to banging with Jonas near the basket. All Raps wing Terrence Ross has to do is pull up and fire a two-hander to the wide-open Jonas in the paint. Point and point.

Is this Jonas’ clever cutting, or Gortat’s lazy D?

