Getty Image

Nearly a decade has passed since Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton were involved in a locker room incident that featured guns. In the end, the heavily chronicled episode led to lengthy suspensions for both players but, until Monday, the “real” story had not fully come to light.

However, Arenas spoke at length to Jon Gold of The Action Network and shed a great deal of light as to what actually led to the eventual showdown in the locker room. In short, it all began with a now infamous card game and greatly escalated from there.

The interview lays out Arenas joining a card game, booray (as well as a brief history of booray as the NBA’s card game of choice), after awakening from a brief nap on a team flight and, before he even arrived, things weren’t going well for Crittenton. As Arenas details, he entered with his normal level of bravado, talking trash to all parties involved, until a winning hand arrived for teammate JaVale McGee. The mere presence of Arenas ended up costing Crittenton more money and that, compounded with the trash talk, did not sit well with Crittenton.