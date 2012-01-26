Giveaway: A Basketball Dream Weekend In Atlanta From POINT 3

01.26.12 7 years ago

Everything our friends at POINT 3 do resonates with those who love basketball. Now, they’re asking why you love the game. The top 10 one-sentence answers will move on to fan voting on Feb. 10, with the winner and a friend winning a basketball dream weekend in Atlanta. Here’s your chance:

To enter, go HERE.

Prize includes:
– Trip to Atlanta including flight and hotel
– Tickets to an NBA game
– Tickets to a college game
– One-on-one training session with a professional basketball trainer
– $200 of POINT 3 gear

Good luck!

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSGiveawayPOINT 3

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP