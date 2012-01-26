Giveaway: A Basketball Dream Weekend In Atlanta From POINT 3

Everything our friends at POINT 3 do resonates with those who love basketball. Now, they’re asking why you love the game. The top 10 one-sentence answers will move on to fan voting on Feb. 10, with the winner and a friend winning a basketball dream weekend in Atlanta. Here’s your chance:

To enter, go HERE.

Prize includes:

– Trip to Atlanta including flight and hotel

– Tickets to an NBA game

– Tickets to a college game

– One-on-one training session with a professional basketball trainer

– $200 of POINT 3 gear

Good luck!

