Giveaway: Play Hoops, Get Fresh

As you can imagine, when we’re not in the office, we’re out hooping. And some days, we’ll even bounce from Dime HQ to do just that. Now, once again thanks to our friends at AXE, after you’ve done your work on the court, you can proceed to do your work off of it.
AXE is hooking up five DimeMag.com readers with the new AXE Hold+Touch line, specially formulated for guys’ specific hair types: Spiking Glue (normal hair), Cream Wax (thick hair) and Paste (fine hair). As you know, you always have to be on your game. And we have your back. So if you want to get your hands on one of these packs, answer the following question:
What’s the best game you’ve ever had in front of your significant other?
Let us know in the comments below, and the best answers will win. Unfortunately for those of you abroad, this contest is only open to U.S. readers. Good luck!
Playing in rec league league got a double double 22pts&12ast. Went down 2 the wire lost by a free throw.
I played in the Gus Macker in Ludington MI right on the beach. Saw this cute girl i saw at a house party the night before and clutched the big game right as she showed up. Double double, the win and the girl. =) RESPECT
Played intramural basketball at Santa Clara University (BTW, my freshman year was Steve Nash’s senior year) and during the playoffs beat our rival (the REAL championship to our circle of friends) and hit the game winning 3pointer. What’s special about it are 5 things: 1) I’ve never ever scored the GAME WINNING shot till this one, 2) beat the team that was favored, 3) nothing’s better than ending somebody’s season when all they do is play dirty and talk ish, 4) my girl hardly made any games, but came to this one, 5) built up my confidence like no other. My girl and I will be together 15 years this December.
`love how u guys are making up stories here. lol.
i brought my GF along with me to one of my tournament games and she got to witness probably the only time ive been in the zone in an actual game that means something rather than just a pick-up game.
I don’t know if it was the hot sex I had the night before but once I showed up to the court even my teammates mentioned I looked really relaxed and carefree. the game started and everything was going good, our team had a slight lead till our 1st scoring option took a dive 6 minutes in and came up holding his wrist in pain. Our team seemed to deflate once dude got hurt and went to halftime down by a few baskets.
I feel I need to mention that my arch nemesis was on the other team. You know that one guy at the courts that is pretty good but super boastful and whenever you lose to him he loves to shove it in your face a bit. Same guy that once you’re teammates for a pick-up game you never lose.
That guy was doing his high 5ing and jersey popping during halftime like they had it in the bag. Im the type of guy that doesn’t need motivation to win but if you start acting all dumb before its over than you just fucked up. so I gave my girl a hug like I usually do and went out to own this 2nd half.
Right off the bat I get the ball, drive hard to the basket, foul,. free throws and we get a stop at the other end. i get the ball in the corner and tip toe the baseline for a basket. Ive got the momentum now and this unstoppable feeling building inside of me. My teammates are playing brilliant defense on the other end and every single time I touch the ball im either getting fouled, scoring, finishing And 1s, or dishing a sweet assist. Dickface on the other team calls a timeout and my hurt teammate comes over to me and offers some advice. “make sure you keep side stepping and not barrel straight down the middle” he says and even though these dudes couldn’t stop me anyhow I took his advice and went back out on the court.
We have taken the lead with 10 mintues left in the half but its still going basket for basket. But by this time Im doing the “score and look back with the stink face” move along with the “that’s what I call defense baby with hand clap” every time we get the ball back. Ive scored about 25 points now and almost half have been free throws from blocking calls. About the 6 minute mark is when the other teams 1st player fouled out, a few plays later their 2nd player fouls out. At this point the other team is so tired and defeated theyre virtually hugging me once i step in the lane. Eventually they didn’t even have enough guys to play cause their last 5th guy fouled out. The rules of the tournament allows you to play 4on5 if agreed upon and we continue till I get hacked again and now they’re down to only 3 guys. My nemesis insist to the ref we play 3 on 5 with 4 mintues left when we up by 22 points. the ref calls the game and I must have scored 25+ points in the 2nd half and we didn’t even finish the game.
After the game my girl was so proud of me but she told me that my opponents were telling her that I cheat cause I keep stepping on their feet everytime I drive to the basket. i told her the truth about what they said and till this day i still remember everything. Im gonna ask my girl tonight if she still remembers that game too.
hey so if you win you get all 3 hair gels?
guess no one needs free gel…
YO ARON WHO WON?
what happened to this giveaway?