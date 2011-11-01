Giveaway: Play Hoops, Get Fresh

As you can imagine, when we’re not in the office, we’re out hooping. And some days, we’ll even bounce from Dime HQ to do just that. Now, once again thanks to our friends at AXE, after you’ve done your work on the court, you can proceed to do your work off of it.

AXE is hooking up five DimeMag.com readers with the new AXE Hold+Touch line, specially formulated for guys’ specific hair types: Spiking Glue (normal hair), Cream Wax (thick hair) and Paste (fine hair). As you know, you always have to be on your game. And we have your back. So if you want to get your hands on one of these packs, answer the following question:

What’s the best game you’ve ever had in front of your significant other?

Let us know in the comments below, and the best answers will win. Unfortunately for those of you abroad, this contest is only open to U.S. readers. Good luck!

