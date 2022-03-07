Sunday was a great day to be in the TD Garden in Boston, as Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant put on a show, dueling for four quarters in what became a 126-120 win for the Celtics.

Tatum’s 54 points were the second-most of his young career, while Durant had 37 as he tried to will the Nets to a win in his second game back from a knee sprain. It was the ideal showdown for the first game of ABC’s Sunday Showcase, as a national spotlight always begs for the best from the league’s stars. However, stealing the show (and some seats) briefly was Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who the cameras cut to courtside for a closeup during the action.

The problem was they went over to Davis at the absolute worst time, as he was getting booted from some baseline seats by the actual owners of them in a rather hysterical moment that the hot mics under the hoop picked up.

ESPN cut to Big Baby getting kicked out of his seat 😭 pic.twitter.com/hJ3mOYkUkN — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 6, 2022

Who among us has not tried to slip down into some better seats during a game, and when you’re a former Celtic you have added cover to do so as no one would bat an eye at you having seats with your feet on the floor for a game. Davis played it off like a pro — “Oh these aren’t our seats?” — and stepped on back, but the timing simply could not have been worse for him to get some national TV time.