Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Blake Griffin’s Game Day Routine

Ever wondered what it would be like to go spend a day with a NBA superstar? Levi Maestro knows what it’s like – he recently spent time with Blake Griffin and takes you closer than ever before to what it’s like during the season. His video series called Maestro Knows has always been one of our favorites, and in this new edition, he delivers the goods again.

Who do you think would be the best player in the NBA to hang out with for a day?

