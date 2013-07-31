Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Jeremy Lin’s Intense Offseason Workouts

Okay, so I’m not sure if this video is an inside look at Jeremy Lin‘s summer offseason routine or if it’s some weird fan-made trailer for Gladiator. Either way, it’s a cool look to see what Houston’s point guard is doing to get ready for the most important season of his career. LeBron James gave us a look at his on-court work yesterday. Now see what Linsanity is up to.

How good will Lin be this year with both Howard and Harden?

