Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Jeremy Lin’s Intense Offseason Workouts

07.31.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Okay, so I’m not sure if this video is an inside look at Jeremy Lin‘s summer offseason routine or if it’s some weird fan-made trailer for Gladiator. Either way, it’s a cool look to see what Houston’s point guard is doing to get ready for the most important season of his career. LeBron James gave us a look at his on-court work yesterday. Now see what Linsanity is up to.

How good will Lin be this year with both Howard and Harden?

