Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Jeremy Lin’s Intense Offseason Workouts

Okay, so I’m not sure if this video is an inside look at Jeremy Lin‘s summer offseason routine or if it’s some weird fan-made trailer for Gladiator. Either way, it’s a cool look to see what Houston’s point guard is doing to get ready for the most important season of his career. LeBron James gave us a look at his on-court work yesterday. Now see what Linsanity is up to.
How good will Lin be this year with both Howard and Harden?
Jeremy’s summer work out video ‘Jeremy Lin Reloaded’ is soo inspiring…kinda like his whole journey through the NBA. I will be cheering him on this season, as he’s the only reason I started back watching basketball, and actually bought a ticket to watch him play the Brooklyn Nets. I Can’t wait to see him play!
He is going to be much better, last year he was still rehabbing, this year you will see the improved version of JL.