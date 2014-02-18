Go Inside The Jordan Flight Lab From NBA All-Star Weekend

Jordan Brand’s one-of-a-kind Crescent City All-Star experience–the Jordan Flight Lab–showed off the company’s commitment to excellence, and featured some really cool interactive activity: hyper-realistic holograms of Jordan Brand athletes and the chance to design your own Jordan shoe with members of the brand design team.

Located just outside the French Quarter, the high-tech, innovative experience–a Jordan Brand takeover of the Footaction store at Canal St. and Bourbon St.–was open to consumers all weekend. During that time, Tinker Hatfield and Jordan Brand athlete Carmelo Anthony showed up and the Air Jordan XX8 “Bamboo” was also released to the public.

In addition to all of this, Crescent City Iron Works was located just next store. A pinnacle boutique for consumers that was inspired by a speakeasy, it featured the brand’s Crescent City Gold Collection.

Check below for a photo gallery from All-Star Weekend. As part of the celebration, Jordan Brand hosted an event at Turnbull Bakeries in New Orleans that included musical performances by The Weeknd and Drake. You can see those photos on page 2.

