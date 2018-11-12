Getty Image

Some fans will tell you it doesn’t matter where your seat is, the most important thing is just being at the arena/stadium/ballpark and getting to be a part of the live atmosphere of a game.

The Golden State Warriors will put that to the ultimate test with their new “In The Building Pass” that will allow fans to get into Oracle Arena for every home game for $100 a month, with one very big catch.

The “In The Building Pass” does not get you a seat and doesn’t even get you a standing room only view of the court. Instead, you can be in the arena and watch from TVs in the club areas and at the restaurants and bars that fill the arena, with no access to the seating bowl and, as such, no view of the court to actually see the action live.

So, if you live in The Bay and are a die-hard Warriors fan who just really wants to be there, but can’t afford the skyrocketing price of tickets to actually get a seat, this is a new option. At once, I get it — tickets have priced out many fans who want to be there — but at the same time it seems pretty wild to pay $100 so you can go down to the arena, plus parking or transit to get there, and watch the game that’s happening in the same building as you on a TV.

According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, the Warriors will sell 200 passes per month and they are attached to a name and non-transferable, and while they’ll automatically renew each month through April they will not be available for the playoffs.