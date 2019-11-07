For The New-Look Warriors, Patience Will Be A Virtue

Things have been less than ideal for the Golden State Warriors to start the season.

As if adjusting to life without Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala wasn’t hard enough on its own, the Warriors have had to do it without their All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals and isn’t expected to play this season. Then, on Friday, it was announced that two-time MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least the next three months with a broken hand he suffered against the Phoenix Suns last week. That’s not to mention the nagging injuries that Kevon Looney, Jacob Evans, D’Angelo Russell, and Draymond Green are currently dealing with.

If help is on the way for the Warriors, it might be too little too late when it arrives. However, that doesn’t mean the team will be purposefully tanking this season. In fact, after a game where the Dubs trailed the Phoenix Suns by as many as 34 points — the same one that saw Curry get injured — Golden State owner Joe Lacob told reporters that tanking isn’t in the team’s DNA (via ESPN):

“It is against every single thing I and we stand for,” Lacob said. “We will fight like hell. Develop our young guys. Learn to win,” he continued. “You don’t get better by trying to lose. Our entire organization is about winning. And we will win. Some bumps in the road, perhaps. But we will never accept losing.”

What it does mean, though, is that the Warriors will have to be extremely patient over the next few months.

With Curry likely sidelined until at least February, Russell will have to fill some big shoes upon his return from an ankle injury. The Warriors acquired the All-Star guard in a sign-and-trade involving Durant in July with the hope that he’d help take the pressure off of Curry while Thompson was sidelined. So far, that hasn’t been the case.

Through five games with the Warriors, Russell has averaged a respectable 19 points per game, but on a lowly 38.6 percent from the field and just 31.4 percent of his three-point attempts. In the minutes Russell has played, Golden State has allowed 126.1 points per 100 possessions. He’s also posted the worst box plus-minus (-16.0) on the team. If staying competitive is the goal for the Warriors while Curry and Thompson are out, Russell needs to adapt to head coach Steve Kerr’s style of play, or vice versa.

For the last five years, Kerr has had the privilege of coaching Curry, whose movement off the ball and shooting stroke is unlike anything the league has ever seen before. Russell is a shooter, but not a very efficient one. Last season, Russell posted a true shooting percentage of 53.3%, which, despite being a career-high for the third-year guard, would have ranked in the bottom-five on last year’s Warriors team that finished the season with a 59.6% true shooting percentage as a group.