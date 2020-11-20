Getty Image
Goran Dragic Will Re-Sign With The Heat On A Two-Year, $37.4 Million Deal

The Miami Heat are coming off their best season since LeBron James’ departure in 2015. They were something of a sleeper pick to come out of the East last season for those who weren’t paying close enough attention, which the Bucks can certainly consider themselves among those ranks after getting stunned by Miami in the second round.

Jimmy Butler was phenomenal for them, and their up-and-coming stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro tested their mettle in the postseason and proved that they’re part of the core group for the Heat moving forward. For several other players in the roster, their future wasn’t so certain.

Veteran point guard Goran Dragic, for instance, was set to enter free agency, and until Friday, it wasn’t clear whether the two sides would be able to agree on deal, but as it turns out, Dragic was one of the first chips to fall when the moratorium period opened at 6 p.m. ET, announcing that he was returning to Miami on a two-year, $37.4 million deal — the second year is, reportedly, a team option.

And he did so with plenty of flair, as evidence by this elaborate homemade video announcing his decision to re-up with the Heat.

Dragic says he wants to finish what the Heat started, as their championship run was ultimately derailed by untimely injuries to both himself and Adebayo. With their core unit back in two, Miami will certainly be among the favorites to win the East again, provided they can stay healthy and build on the chemistry they created last season.

