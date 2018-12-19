Goran Dragic Is Reportedly Expected To Miss Two Months Following A Knee Scope

12.19.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Miami Heat have struggled to consistently win games this season, as the team sits at 13-16 up to this point in Dwyane Wade’s final professional season. The good news for Miami is that this isn’t the worst thing in the world in the subpar Eastern Conference, as they sit one game behind the Orlando Magic for the 8-seed.

The bad news is that they’ll have to find a way to get into the postseason picture without Goran Dragic, who has missed 12 of the team’s last 14 games due to a pesky knee injury. It turns out the ailment is bad enough that Dragic won’t be able to take the floor for some time.

Dragic underwent a knee scope on Wednesday morning, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

It’s less than ideal whenever someone needs a procedure done on their knee, and Adrian Wojnrarowski of ESPN provided some more details, saying that Dragic is expected to miss two months.

#Miami Heat
GORAN DRAGIC MIAMI HEAT

