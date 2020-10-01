The Miami Heat had a dreadful Game 1 of the NBA Finals, losing 116-98 to the Lakers, with that final score not even telling the full story of just how ugly it was.

Making matters worse is that the Heat saw two of their best players exit the game with injury in Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. Adebayo injured his left shoulder and his status going forward is uncertain, but Dragic’s series may be over with a left foot injury. Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network was the first to report the Heat were concerned about a plantar fascia issue, news that was confirmed later by Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania, Chris Haynes, and Marc Stein.

Can confirm @GregSylvander report that Goran Dragic injury is not promising. Likely plantar fascia issue. @5ReasonsSports — Ethan J. Skolnick of @5ReasonsSports (@EthanJSkolnick) October 1, 2020

Miami's Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

Heat guard Goran Dragic has suffered a torn plantar fascia, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. He will continue to be re-evaluated. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2020

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic suffered a plantar tear and will be re-evaluated, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 1, 2020

Goran Dragic's status for the rest of the NBA Finals remains TBD, according to a league source, after he sustained a plantar tear in his left foot. A return in this series has not yet been ruled out — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 1, 2020

It’s devastating news for the Heat, and while they say Dragic will be re-evaluated later, it would seem to indicate he’ll miss at least some action in these Finals with the injury — although it’s possible he could try to play. Dragic is also entering a free agent summer in which he figured to get paid handsomely thanks to his efforts this postseason for the Heat, in which he’s averaging 20.9 points per game.

While the Heat won’t rule out his return, they’ll now likely need to ask more of Jimmy Butler as the primary ball-handler and give significant minutes to rookie Kendrick Nunn, who started much of the regular season but has been used sparingly in the playoffs.