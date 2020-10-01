Getty Image
Goran Dragic Has Reportedly Suffered A Plantar Fascia Tear In His Left Foot

The Miami Heat had a dreadful Game 1 of the NBA Finals, losing 116-98 to the Lakers, with that final score not even telling the full story of just how ugly it was.

Making matters worse is that the Heat saw two of their best players exit the game with injury in Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. Adebayo injured his left shoulder and his status going forward is uncertain, but Dragic’s series may be over with a left foot injury. Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network was the first to report the Heat were concerned about a plantar fascia issue, news that was confirmed later by Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania, Chris Haynes, and Marc Stein.

It’s devastating news for the Heat, and while they say Dragic will be re-evaluated later, it would seem to indicate he’ll miss at least some action in these Finals with the injury — although it’s possible he could try to play. Dragic is also entering a free agent summer in which he figured to get paid handsomely thanks to his efforts this postseason for the Heat, in which he’s averaging 20.9 points per game.

While the Heat won’t rule out his return, they’ll now likely need to ask more of Jimmy Butler as the primary ball-handler and give significant minutes to rookie Kendrick Nunn, who started much of the regular season but has been used sparingly in the playoffs.

