Getty Image

Gordon Hayward hasn’t had a strong start to his return from a gruesome leg injury. The Celtics star is averaging 9.9 points per game on 39 percent from the field and has generally not been helpful while on the floor. Some of that is to be expected, because he is coming back from a brutal injury. The problem is the Celtics as a whole are struggling right now. They’re only one game above .500, their offense is a mess, and they’re seeking out ways to right the ship.

One possibility is to bring Hayward off the bench. He may be considered a star, and was signed as one of the key pieces to their future as contenders, but he’s struggling right now. Bringing him back in slowly as a leader of the team’s bench unit might be more effective than running him out there with the starters.

So far, Brad Stevens hasn’t indicated that he’s considered that, but when asked about it Hayward didn’t seem opposed to the idea. He just wants to help the Celtics win.