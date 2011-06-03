Grand Opening: Akomplice Flagship Store

06.03.11

In 2011, while most companies may be scaling back, Akomplice is moving ahead full-fledged. Their latest endeavor finds them teaming with one of their long-time retailers, Fuzion, to create a truly unique, collaborative store space in Santa Barbara, Calif. In addition to their current seasons, the shop will stock hard-to-find items dating all the way back to Akomplice’s inception.

As you can see, the signage out front provokes intrigue with the literal and metaphorical chain links between the Akomplice and Fuzion signs. Located in beautiful downtown Santa Barbara on busy State Street, the interior remained a secret until the store unveiling last night, which also showcased an exhibit of Akomplice’s lineage and featured their summer release party.

Also, check out a quick video teaser for the new shop:

For more info, visit www.akomplice-clothing.com.

