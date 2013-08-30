Video: Grand Theft Auto V – The Official Trailer

Even though you probably don’t need another reason to buy Grand Theft Auto V when it comes out, check out this absurdly amazing official trailer. In this one, you get a look at Los Santos, a sprawling sun-soaked metropolis that’ll soon become the playground for the game’s three main players: Franklin, a street hustler; Michael, a professional ex-con and Trevor, a violent maniac.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I loved GTASA and honestly, this looks like it will $#!% all over it.