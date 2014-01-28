The Greatest Matt Bonner Tattoo Of All Time (Pic)

#Ink #Twitter
01.28.14 5 years ago

Spurs reserve forward Matt Bonner does not light up the stat sheet, and barely sees run if Gregg Popovich thinks he’ll get taken advantage of on the defensive end. But he’s easily the best ginger in the NBA after Brian Scalabrine‘s retirement, and the “Red Mamba” has a huge fan as was recently discovered on Twitter.

Just check out this epic Bonner tattoo!!!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Red Mamba was stoked when the Express-News‘ Dan McCarney relayed the info to Bonner.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

While Bonner might not be anybody’s idea of a star, himself included, there aren’t many other players who have fans this devoted. When someone’s permanently inking their body with your likeness, you’ve arrived.

Bonner is a gangster, but we already knew that.

What do you think of the ink?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ink#Twitter
TAGSInkMATT BONNERRed MambaTattooTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP