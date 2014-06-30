Watch Greg Oden Spike Girl In Face During Beach Volleyball Game

After suffering a series of devastating knee injuries that’s left him a shell of the player who was drafted first overall in the 2007 NBA draft, Greg Oden deserves praise for competing in any athletic endeavor. He should be excited every time he runs, cuts, or jumps without incident. Still, after spiking the ball into the face of a female opponent in a game of beach volleyball, Oden could stand to take a less aggressive approach to casual sports in the future.

There’s been no word on the condition of Oden’s anonymous victim. Judging by her nonchalant reaction to Oden’s put-away, though, she’s likely no worse for wear. Given the size and strength of her opponent, that’s a minor miracle; she’s no doubt tougher than we are.

