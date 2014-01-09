Gregg Popovich Hugs Jeff Van Gundy Says, “I Love You” During Sideline Interview

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has become the White Whale for sideline reporters after a string of cantankerous sideline interviews. His biting sarcasm during the league-mandated Q&A at beginning of the second and fourth quarters has even drawn respectful mimicry from fellow coaches. So it’s understandable ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy was nervous before the start of the fourth quarter during the Mavs-Spurs game on Wednesday night. What wasn’t, however, was Popovich’s response.

After a stammering Van Gundy admitted, “Seriously, I’ve never been more nervous in my life,” he continued, “I asked all the other sideline reporters how to approach you. They said, ‘explore your feelings at the end of the third quarter,’ so â€”” at this point, Popovich reached over and gave Van Gundy an impassioned hug before telling him, “I love you.”

It probably helped that Van Gundy is part of the coaching fraternity and well liked within that exclusive community, plus the Spurs were up 20 to start the fourth quarter.

But still, Gregg Popovich is the best.

