Gregg Popovich Is Not A Fan Of American Culture

#San Antonio Spurs
01.03.12 6 years ago 12 Comments
Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich

Gregg Popovich is a fan of many things, but apparently American culture is not one of them. I mean, can you picture Pop watching “Jersey Shore” or taking in a Taylor Swift concert? Neither can I. Yesterday before San Antonio faced Minnesota, Pop was asked about Ricky Rubio. Specifically, how difficult it would be for him to adjust to American culture. Of course, his response was classic.

From Kent Youngblood of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

“These guys, they travel around the world,” Popovich said of international players like Rubio and his own Manu Ginobili. “They’re more cultured than we are. Everyone acts like Americans are the ones… we have sort of an arrogance about us. Like we’re the cultured ones? Are you serious? Have you watched TV lately? Have you seen what Americans do? How many languages do you speak? And you wonder how they’re going to adjust to our culture? I hope they avoid it and keep their own!”

And with that, Popovich can forget about ever being invited to the MTV Video Music Awards.

In your mind, what society has the best culture?

