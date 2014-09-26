Gregg Popovich Says Spurs Are Betting On Boris Diaw’s Offseason Weight Gain

These San Antonio Spurs will always be about Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan first and foremost, with Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili in the near background, too. And as Kawhi Leonard’s star rises ever higher, perhaps he’ll make that exalted quartet a fivesome. But to us, nothing embodies the champion Spurs more than the playful and respectful nature of the relationship between Boris Diaw and San Antonio’s eminently quotable coach.

The very reason why the Spurs were able to acquire Diaw midway through the 2011-2012 season was because his oft-ballooning weight rendered him completely ineffective with the Charlotte Bobcats. And as the portly Frenchman has established himself as a key fixture of the San Antonio machine over the past two seasons, Popovich hasn’t been afraid to poke fun at Diaw’s fluctuating physique.

But Pop took the fun to whole ‘nother level as the Spurs met with the media today.

Pop on Boris Diaw: "Boris is having pina coladas. We have a pool where you guess his weight. You have to start at 275." — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) September 26, 2014

Classic.

It wouldn’t be so amusing if Diaw hadn’t shown how easy it is for him to get in-shape, of course, and also if Popovich didn’t so frequently shower him with praise. It was Diaw that helped swing the NBA Finals last June, and it was Diaw that nearly did the same one year prior. Popovich has admitted as much in the past, and Diaw’s new, long-term contract with San Antonio is further confirmation that the team is unconcerned by his propensity for sudden girth.

Popovich loves Diaw and Diaw loves Popovich – this is a friend making fun of another, or a father figure sarcastically chastising his son. In a way, it’s just another reason why the Spurs are who they are; what other coach has this type of his relationship with his players?

It bears mentioning, too, that Diaw’s extra padding didn’t slow him down with France at the FIBA World Cup. Though clearly carrying more weight than he did in the Finals, Diaw was solid throughout the tournament for his upstart, bronze medal-winning countrymen, and played his best when it mattered most. He scored 15, 13, and 15 points in knockout games versus Spain, Serbia, and Lithuania while serving as France’s primary playmaker.

Diaw might not be game-ready now, basically, but it won’t be long until he is. However, that certainly doesn’t make Pop’s zinger any less hilarious.

