Gregg Popovich’s Awkward Silence During His Sideline Interview

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had plenty to be upset about after his Spurs started Game 4 off with an 8-0 run, only to fall apart and end the first quarter down to the Thunder, 25-20. That’s why Turner Sports’ David Aldridge was walking on thin ice during his sideline interview with the cantankerous Pop before the second period started.

Aldridge didn’t help matters with his pithy opener: “How do you think your Spurs played in the first quarter.” Cue dumbfounded Popovich expression and five excruciatingly painful seconds of silence before Aldridge informed the Spurs’ general they were live (though they were taped). Pop laughed along with Aldridge as the seconds of silence ticked on before conceding, “That means I have to answer, right?”

It seemed Popovich had mellowed a bit as his Spurs ended the regular season with the NBA’s best record, then advanced past a tough Mavs team in the first round to then go up 2-1 on the Thunder in the Western Conference Finals (they’re now tied 2-2 after OKC won tonight). He even gave his old foil, Craig Sager, a stirring tribute during the opening round after Sager’s battle with cancer was made public.

Still, you can’t totally begrudge the cranky Spurs helmsman a little latitude at having to do these soundbites disguised as interviews between periods while he’s trying to coach a playoff game.

