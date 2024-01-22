The San Antonio Spurs are in Philadelphia on Monday night, which means that for the first time, Victor Wembanyama and Joel Embiid are going to step onto a basketball court against one another. It’s a pretty exciting time, as this marks a matchup between the reigning NBA MVP and the reigning No. 1 pick who has been viewed as a future MVP for quite some time.

For how promising Wembanyama’s rookie year has been, he hasn’t faced anyone quite like Embiid, who has the ability to overpower him in addition to all the other stuff he’s capable of doing on the basketball court. Wembanyama’s coach is ready for the challenge, though, as Gregg Popovich jokingly — well, at least I think it was jokingly — said that he’s ready for his rookie big man to take it to Embiid.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich reveals what Victor Wembanyama's game plan will be tonight against the reigning MVP: "We're gonna hammer his a$%." 😮 pic.twitter.com/8ZEvtyuEEv — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 22, 2024

“We’re gonna hammer his ass,” Popovich said to the assembled media in Philadelphia. “I told Wemby to put your butt right in his stomach, back him down under the rim, and just throw him through the rim. That’s what you can look forward to tonight. Don’t tell Wemby I said that.”

Despite this, Popovich has a pretty sober view of how things will go on the other end of the floor.

Gregg Popovich on how the Spurs intend to guard Joel Embiid tonight: "I don't think it matters what we do. I can give you some bullshit if you want." — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 22, 2024

It is good to see that, even amid an 8-34 season, Popovich still has his sense of humor.