The Grizzlies And Nuggets Will Reportedly Make Color And Logo Changes Next Season

03.05.18 5 days ago

It’s been a big year for Nike in terms of their partnership with the NBA. Not only did they become the league’s official uniform provider, they got their first crack at designing the All-Star Game jerseys for the league’s annual midseason festivities in Los Angeles last month.

Earlier in the season, they announced a very cool new initiative called the City Edition uniforms, a new line of jerseys for each NBA team with a logo design that featured visual touches that are specific to each city’s rich history.

When the company started posting images of new alternate jerseys on their website earlier this season, we also got an initial glance at what would end up being new logo designs for a couple of NBA teams, namely the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets. Conrad Burry of SportsLogos.net reports he has confirmed that both squads will have updated logos and color palettes next season.

