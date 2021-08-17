Getty Image
The Grizzlies Will Flip Patrick Beverley To Minnesota For Jarrett Culver And Juancho Hernangomez

Patrick Beverley’s hectic week continues. Days after the Los Angeles Clippers flipped the veteran guard to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a package that led to a reunion with Eric Bledsoe in Tinseltown, the Grizzlies have decided to take Beverley and send him to Minnesota in a deal with the Timberwolves.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Beverley will become teammates with Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and co., while the Grizzlies will take a flier on former Lottery pick Jarrett Culver and 25-year-old big man Juancho Hernangomez.

Minnesota seems poised to push for a playoff berth for the first time since 2017-18, and while it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to get there, Beverley gives them a steady hand in the backcourt and some defensive bite on the perimeter that they did lack. As for the Timberwolves, they managed to acquire a pair of younger players — Hernangomez has been a productive big man off the bench during his career, while Culver appears to be a pure bet on the talent that made him the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft despite the struggles that he’s had with the Timberwolves through his first two seasons in the league.

