Patrick Beverley’s hectic week continues. Days after the Los Angeles Clippers flipped the veteran guard to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of a package that led to a reunion with Eric Bledsoe in Tinseltown, the Grizzlies have decided to take Beverley and send him to Minnesota in a deal with the Timberwolves.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Beverley will become teammates with Anthony Edwards, D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns, and co., while the Grizzlies will take a flier on former Lottery pick Jarrett Culver and 25-year-old big man Juancho Hernangomez.

The Memphis Grizzlies are trading Patrick Beverley to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2021

Minnesota seems poised to push for a playoff berth for the first time since 2017-18, and while it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to get there, Beverley gives them a steady hand in the backcourt and some defensive bite on the perimeter that they did lack. As for the Timberwolves, they managed to acquire a pair of younger players — Hernangomez has been a productive big man off the bench during his career, while Culver appears to be a pure bet on the talent that made him the No. 6 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft despite the struggles that he’s had with the Timberwolves through his first two seasons in the league.