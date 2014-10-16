Guess What? LeBron James Didn’t Actually Set A Pick For The Wrong Team

Remember when the internet blew up because it appeared as if LeBron James, member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, set a pick for Norris Cole, member of the Miami Heat? Of course you do. It dominated NBA talk for what seemed like a solid 24 hours. As we initially predicted and reported, though, James and Matthew Dellavedova simply miscommunicated on the play – or at least that’s the story to which LeBron is sticking.
The ballyhooed play in question is below:
See how James runs directly into Dellavedova with his arms down? He’s obviously setting a pick for the wrong team! He thinks he still plays for the Heat! Hilarious! Tweet, Vine, Facebook, Instagram, and e-mail the link to all of your friends!
Except that’s not what happened. Here’s James explaining the coincidental mishap via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:
“For non-basketball people,” James began with a smirk when asked about the apparent blooper before the Cavs played the Indiana Pacers in Cincinnati on Wednesday, “our coverage is for me to show and for Delly (Dellavedova) to go under me and we just didn’t get the call right at the time. Delly was supposed to slide under me and we kind of ran into each other.
And for the many who remain undoubtedly skeptical, Dellavedova confirmed The King’s assessment:
“My family sent me the link of it,” Dellavedova told ESPN.com. “He just showed out (on the ball handler) and I just needed to go under. So, it wasn’t really anything. I mean, you know how the media can get, right? It’s obviously more crazy with anything involving LeBron.”
Apologies for the snark, but James and Dellavedova are right: This hubbub was just the latest indication that LeBron is still unfairly maligned. And while some portion of the group who misunderstood the play surely did so innocently, others obviously let their bias show. A similar sequence will occur in most every NBA game played this season; it never even should have been discussed.
What do you think?
It was obvious that they weren’t on the same page.
barely obvious they were on the same team.
“A similar sequence will occur in most every NBA game played this season; it never even should have been discussed.”
Agree to disagree. I played basketball for many years. I know what showing on a pick looks like, and it’s not this.
I also played lots of basketball. If he were showing or hedging on a pick, he wouldn’t have gone up that high or that long, and he would’ve had a hand up in front of him. He was clearly tucking in his arms and taking the stance of someone about to set a pick.
Seriously guys, I am a huge Lebron fan but that doesnt mean he is infallible. He obviously instinctively went to set a pick for Cole there. The way he is positioning himself says it all. Thats why we have a preseason.
I’m not a LeBron fan, and don’t think this is a big deal. It’s an honest mistake, and an understandable one. I don’t see why he just won’t admit it. We all see what happened.
you set picks with your arms in, play defence with your arms out. This ain’t defence.
Exactly. It’s an honest mistake, and a pretty funny one, too. It’s really not a big deal. It’s telling LeBron can’t laugh at himself, and instead petulantly lashes out at people and condescendingly
tells “non-basketball people” that they’re “stupid”. He could have just taken it all in stride, instead he makes himself look like a narcissist.
remember the Jordan Crawford dunk cover up? Dude must have a very fragile ego. Odd for a guy who’s clearly the best player on the planet right now.