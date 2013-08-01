Happy Birthday, Austin Rivers! Watch Him Drop 24 Points On New York In This Year’s Summer League

#Austin Rivers #Video
08.01.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Austin Rivers had a rough rookie season, and some might say the word rough is an understatement. He struggled to shoot, struggled to find his rhythm, and wore down as the season moved into the spring. But this is still the same kid that dominated in high school and was very solid for a year at Duke, so even if everyone else in this “what have you done for me lately?” age is ready to write him off, we aren’t.

Today is his 21st birthday and knowing Rivers, he might spend a few hours celebrating before rushing back to the gym. It’s more important than ever… now that he’ll be battling for minutes not just with Eric Gordon, but also Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday.

During summer league, he had a couple of big nights, and this game against New York was probably the best one: 24 points on 15 shots, seven boards and six dimes while getting to the basket at will. Now if he can save this for the fall, we might be onto something…

What do you expect from Rivers this year?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Austin Rivers#Video
TAGSAustin RiversDimeMagNEW ORLEANS PELICANSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP