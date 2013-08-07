Happy Birthday, DeMar DeRozan! Here Are The 10 Filthiest Dunks Of His Career

Today, former USC standout DeMAr DeRozan turns 24. The 6-7 swingman might have settled into a jump-shooting role with the Raptors, but as he celebrates his birthday, we thought we’d give the 2010 Slam Dunk Contest runner-up a tribute by recounting the top 10 dunks of his four-year career.

It’s hard to pinpoint the moment when DeRozan became one of the league’s most acrobatic finishers at the rim, but the Sprite Slam Dunk Contest during his rookie year turned him into a well-known name among the NBA’s best leapers. Since then, he’s continued to kiss the sky, providing poor Raptors fans a brief respite from largely dwelling in the NBA’s basement during his career.

… … …

10. Alley-oop against Miami in 2010

During DeRozan’s rookie season, his Raptors faced off against the old Miami Heat. As this alley-oop from Jose Calderon shows, the 6-7 rookie had some serious ups, and he showed the Heat it was probably smart to put a body on him as he was scuttling along the baseline.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

9. Summer League switch hand alley-oop windmill.

Yeah, it’s Summer League and the defense is servile, to say the least, but this finish by DeRozen has to be included simply because he makes it look so easy. It’s just a casual run at the gym for DeRozen, and you notice there’s no posturing after he throws it down. He just casually jogs back up the court. Love that.