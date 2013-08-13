Happy Birthday, DeMarcus Cousins! Watch The 10 Best Plays Of His NBA Career

The Kings are still a really bad team, and Cousins is developing a not-so-lovable on-court rep, but he’s still one of the most intriguing talents in the NBA, a force of nature that hasn’t come into his own yet.
Cousins might be celebrating his birthday on vacation right now. We’re going to do things a bit differently. Here are the 10 best plays so far of his young NBA career.
*** *** ***
10. DMC Packs One On HAMED HADDADI’s Head
This makes me feel like I’m watching a video game. Haddadi probably feels the same way.
9. DMC Goes Between MARIO CHALMERS’ Legs
Okay, we have to dip this one a few points just because Cousins obviously traveled after retrieving the ball. The move wasn’t completely clean, either, but that’s okay because DMC cleaned it up and pulled it off another time against Atlanta. You’ll be seeing more of this move later…
