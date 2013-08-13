Happy Birthday, DeMarcus Cousins! Watch The 10 Best Plays Of His NBA Career

turned 23 years old today. That’s incredible when you think about these numbers : 12th in the NBA in per-minute scoring, seventh in rebounding rate and a solid PER number despite having to consistently create his own shot in a faulty Sacramento offensive system.

The Kings are still a really bad team, and Cousins is developing a not-so-lovable on-court rep, but he’s still one of the most intriguing talents in the NBA, a force of nature that hasn’t come into his own yet.

Cousins might be celebrating his birthday on vacation right now. We’re going to do things a bit differently. Here are the 10 best plays so far of his young NBA career.

*** *** ***

10. DMC Packs One On HAMED HADDADI’s Head

This makes me feel like I’m watching a video game. Haddadi probably feels the same way.

