The Top 10 Plays From Every Season of Kobe Bryant’s Career

08.23.13 5 years ago

The Mamba is human, and so Kobe Bryant turns 35 today. While he’s convalescing â€” as only he can â€” it’s important to take stock of a 17-year career that will end with induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA. He’s one the top 10 players of all time, he’s got five rings â€” the same number as Magic, and he’s not done just yet.

The early years: rookie maturation, figuring out whether he can play on the NBA level, high-flying dunks, acrobatic drives in the lane and the beginning of the thirst for success that would follow.

1996-97

1997-98

1998-99

Keep reading to see the first title years of Kobe’s career.

