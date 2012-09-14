Happy Birthday Nas! The Legend’s 39 Best Songs On His 39th Birthday

I saw Nas perform at Rock the Bells two weeks ago in New Jersey. I was bemused by his legendary stage presence. I wondered how such a calm dude could just transform into such a live and energetic mic controller. That’s what he exhibited â€“ an MC.

A thunderous applause was given after each song he performed. I looked at the stage and watched him. I thought to myself, “Damn. This man is good.” I knew Nas was special, but that night changed my entire perspective on Esco.

Today marks his 39th birthday, in which he spent over 20 years delivering momentous verses and visual masterpieces through his videos and music. To honor Nasir Jones, here’s 39 of his best songs to celebrate his 39th birthday.



39. Bye Baby

Nas and his former ride or die Kelis were such a cool item back in the day. It was sad when the two split. In order for Nas to cope, he naturally went to the studio to talk about his past wifey and reminisced on the good, the bad, and of course, the ugly.

38. Dance

Nas’ candid letter to his late mother was so beautiful. Wishing he would share one last dance with his mother, Nas reflected on all the times the two shared and envisioned how enchanting that one special moment would be to have again.

37. Still Dreaming

Kanye West and Nas joined forces after they teamed up on Kanye’s “We Major” off of Graduation. You gotta wonder what would have happened if Nas had more of Kanye’s beats. We could only imagine for now.

36. Rule

The collaboration with Amerie was soulful and dope. As Esco stated, many wondered if they could take Nas under. Well, according to QB’s King, that would never happen. An empowering message that advocated for world peace was another great cut off Stillmatic.