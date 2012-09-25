Happy Birthday Scottie Pippen! His Ultimate Mixtape

#Video
09.25.12 6 years ago

Scottie Pippen has to be the greatest player ever to play in the NBA… who never got his name written right. Remember this? The dude was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and yet we don’t even know how to correctly spell his name.

Anyway, I could spill out a few videos on his most famous play ever – the dunk on Patrick Ewing, and the ensuing trash-talking session with Spike Lee – but how many times have you seen that? What Pippen should be remembered for was the incredible grace and power that he played with. This video portrays that perfectly.

Was Pippen the most versatile player of his era?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagSCOTTIE PIPPENvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP