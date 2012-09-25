Happy Birthday Scottie Pippen! His Ultimate Mixtape

Scottie Pippen has to be the greatest player ever to play in the NBA… who never got his name written right. Remember this? The dude was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame and yet we don’t even know how to correctly spell his name.

Anyway, I could spill out a few videos on his most famous play ever – the dunk on Patrick Ewing, and the ensuing trash-talking session with Spike Lee – but how many times have you seen that? What Pippen should be remembered for was the incredible grace and power that he played with. This video portrays that perfectly.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Was Pippen the most versatile player of his era?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.