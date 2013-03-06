Happy Birthday Shaquille O’Neal! The Diesel’s 5 Funniest Moments

03.06.13 5 years ago
Shaquille O’Neal‘s been killing the comedy routine for a minute, whether it was dancing with the Jabbawockeez, swearing on live TV or even dressing up on Halloween and singing like Beyonce.

O’Neal will always have a special spot in the Dime family, mostly because he was a part of one of our favorite covers ever, “The Godfather Issue.” When he retired this summer, we re-ran the interview, “A Sit-Down With The Last Don,” and artwork in its entirety.

He’s done hilarious commercials, movies that were supposed to be funny but weren’t and then inevitability became funny just for that reason, and now he’s trying to make the most comical NBA show even better. Here are five of his funniest moments yet…

Around The Web

TAGSDimeMagShaquille O'Neal

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP