Happy Birthday Yao Ming! His Top 5 Big Man Showdowns

Yao Ming‘s birthday is today, but I feel like it should arrive with a qualifier. You know, like a perpetual but that’s haunted his injury shortened career. Much how the Weather Channel tells you the temperature but also what it “feels like” outside, it doesn’t seem accurate to call Yao 32, which he is. He’s 32, but he feels much, much older because the talk about his arrival and promise seemed to last just as long as his eight seasons in Houston. Here’s another qualifier: He wasn’t in the NBA as long as many hoped thanks to numerous foot injuries — but when he was healthy, he could be one of the most dominant big men the NBA had ever seen.

So what better way to celebrate his birthday than to look at that sweet spot of his career, where he was destined to go on to score 20,000 points and grab 10,000 rebounds. Yao’s time in the league overlapped with Shaquille O’Neal‘s prime, and the two had memorable head-to-head duels, but Yao’s best games against upper echelon centers and forwards weren’t limited to the Big Aristotle. The sweet spot did not last long, but he was anything but a bust. Here are his top 5 games against the league’s best big men.

*** *** ***

5. MARCH 20, 2007: YAO VS. JERMAINE O’NEAL

Yao: 32 points and and 14 rebounds

Jermaine O’Neal: 25 points and 9 rebounds.

While O’Neal was hucking up a 9-of-24 game over Yao’s long arm, the Great Wall was putting his his double-double on a more efficient 10 of 17 from the floor, and even more impressive, 12 of 13 from the line in Houston’s victory. This game happened about a month after O’Neal’s last of his sixth straight All-Star game appearances in Indiana, but he was very much still in his role as a devastating low-post shooter.

4. MARCH 11, 2005: YAO VS. AMAR’E STOUDEMIRE

Yao: 27 points, 22 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Amar’e Stoudemire: 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Not to overlook from this boxscore’s all-around excellence is the nine offensive boards he grabbed in his 35 minutes on the floor as Houston won by 20. The caveat with this game is of course his pronounced height advantage on the 6-10, 6-11 forward when Yao was 7-6, not that STAT shied away from his own huge line. Stoudemire relished dunking over any target he could — the bigger the better — before his microfracture knee surgery, but Yao dished it right back at the young Sun.