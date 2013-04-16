Harrison Barnes Puts a Massive Two-Hand Slam on the Spurs

The Golden State Warriors did some clowning on the San Antonio Spurs last night. First there was the ridiculous buffet of moves that Stephen Curry handed out, now check out this Harrison Barnes dunk.

HB blows by his man and then elevates in the lane to put one on Aron Baynes. The Warriors’ announcers’ brains almost melt, but our favorite part has to be the fans they show sitting courtside. One guy is so excited he’s involuntarily rocking back and forth:

