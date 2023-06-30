Harrison Barnes Will Return To The Kings On A 3-Year, $54 Million Deal

In his fourth full season in Sacramento, Harrison Barnes got to finally return to the postseason as the steady, veteran presence on the young, upstart Kings. Barnes started and played in all 82 games, averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on 47.3/37.4/84.7 shooting splits, but entered this offseason with his future in question.

Sacramento used the Draft to open up a bit more cap space, with the expectation that they would use that to seek out some upgrades after their shooters, including Barnes, went ice cold in their seven game series loss to the Warriors and they struggled on the glass with Kevon Looney. As such, Barnes found himself potentially as the odd man out if Sacramento could find an upgrade the four spot, and while he had a dreadful shooting series, he still figured to have plenty of interest as a solid two-way presence on the wing.

But as it turns out, a parting of ways won’t happen. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN brought word on Thursday night that Barnes and the Kings agreed to a 3-year contract extension that will pay him $54 million over the life of the deal.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes – a key part of the franchise’s rise into Western Conference contention – has agreed on a new three-year, $54 million contract extension, his agent Jeff Schwartz of @Excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JCT4RUayt7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

There’s no word on any sort of options or non-guarantees as the deal goes on. Regardless, Barnes and Sacramento know one another quite well, so it makes sense that he would stick around as the team tries to continue its ascent in the Western Conference.