Harvard Won A Triple-Overtime Thriller That Included Two Buzzer-Beaters

02.09.19 1 hour ago

The Harvard men’s basketball team played a barn-burner of a game against Columbia on Friday night that took three overtimes and two separate buzzer-beaters to force the extra periods in order to decide the eventual outcome. They walked away with the 98-96 win, led by Bryce Aiken, who finished with 44 points and was responsible for a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime to keep the Crimson alive.

Harvard was leading 69-66 with just seconds remaining in regulation when Columbia’s Gabe Stefanini took the inbounds pass the length of the court and drained a three at the top of the key to force the first overtime. Stefanini finished with 26 points for the Lions.

Columbia led 81-78 in the waning seconds of the first OT, and that’s when Aiken put up a wild shot at the sound of the buzzer to force yet another overtime.

