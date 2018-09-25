Hassan Whiteside Can’t Wait To Get A ‘Fresh Start’ This Season

Getty Image

The 2017-18 NBA season couldn’t have ended on much of a worse note for Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside. Injuries beget a struggle to find his form on the floor, which led to his role in Miami reducing, which led to open griping in the media from 29-year-old center. As the Heat saw their season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs, it led to plenty of rumbling about Whiteside’s future in Miami.

But Whiteside hopes that a new season, coupled with a clean bill of health and a new approach to taking care of his body, will lead to those issues being a thing of the past when the 2018-19 campaign tips off in less than a month. Whiteside’s back in Miami, and as he told Dime, he’s been working to expand his game during his seventh year in the league, even working on things like his ability to hit jumpers and corner threes.

While one eye is on the season, Whiteside is also stoked about the latest release in his favorite video game series, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Whiteside spoke to Dime on behalf of the game, and in addition to his excitement about Black Ops 4, touched on the end of last season, Dwyane Wade’s final year in Miami, and of course, why he found so much joy out of a dancing hot dog on Snapchat last year.