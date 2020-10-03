Things could be going a lot better for the Miami Heat right now. The team is in an unenviable 2-0 hole in the 2020 NBA Finals, losing each of the first two games in their series against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re bruised and battered, with Bam Adebayo missing Game 2 due to a shoulder injury (he’s optimistic for a return on Sunday) and Goran Dragic an unknown because of a torn plantar fascia.

It’s not great! Their most recent loss, a 124-114 defeat on Friday night, saw them fix one major problem that existed during Game 1. Their offense was tremendous, with Jimmy Butler taking on the role of playmaker, Tyler Herro having a solid performance, and Kelly Olynyk giving them a major offensive punch off the bench. They got to the free throw line a ton and had plenty of success there, hitting 31 of their 34 attempts from the charity stripe, and connected on 40.7 percent of their threes, although they didn’t shoot quite as many as they needed (11-for-27).

Their offensive rating was 125.1, which is very, very good. Their issue, however, has been on the defensive end of the floor. In Game 1, the Lakers had an offensive rating of 120.3. In Game 2, that number kicked up to 136(!), which is so good that the Golden State Warriors never hit that in any of the nine full NBA Finals games they played with Kevin Durant in the lineup. (Funny enough, the Cleveland Cavaliers managed to do that against them one time in those nine games.)

The numbers, in general, are incredibly not kind to the Heat on the defensive end of the floor. The Lakers are carving up their defense, with an effective field goal percentage of 56.6 percent and a true shooting percentage of 59.9 percent. An incredible 44.2 percent of their shots during the Finals have been threes considered “open” or “wide open,” per NBA.com. Those shots made up 32.1 percent of their shots during the regular season and 32.7 percent of their shots in the playoffs before the Finals. And of course, while that’s happening, Davis and James are getting basically whatever they want.

Getting Adebayo back and healthy should help solidify Miami’s defense a little more, if only because it means Olynyk — a very good offensive player who competes on defense but isn’t exactly Rudy Gobert — will play less. But even then, the Heat have just had zero answer for so much of what the Lakers can do. Even their vaunted zone, which has flummoxed opponents for lengthy spells throughout this postseason, just hasn’t been able to put the clamps on L.A.

Things really can’t get all that much worse and, because of this, I would like to suggest a possible solution: The Heat, which pride themselves more than any other team in basketball on their ability to out-work their opponents, should play defense like one of those overactive mid-major teams that makes the NCAA Tournament, raises hell, and goes on a run.

Consider, for a moment, the kinds of things you have come to expect out of those sorts of squads, like, say, VCU under Shaka Smart when they went all-in on Havoc, or West Virginia in those years when they have their best teams due to a high-intensity brand of basketball. These squads defend 94 feet, trap like crazy, do everything they can to force turnovers, and just generally try to throw opposing teams out of their rhythm. Even if they can’t generate a ton of turnovers or anything like that, the main goal is to do that last thing: rattle the opponent and make them uncomfortable.