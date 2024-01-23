The Miami Heat acquired some backcourt reinforcements two and a half weeks ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline. According to multiple reports, Miami and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a trade that will result in Terry Rozier joining the reigning Eastern Conference Champions. In exchange, the Heat will send Kyle Lowry and a 2027 NBA Draft pick to Charlotte.

JUST JN: Miami is nearing a trade to acquire Charlotte's Terry Rozier for a package sending Kyle Lowry and draft compensation that includes a first-round pick, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/FGFkpDifYe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2024

The Charlotte Hornets are trading Terry Rozier to the Miami Heat for a 2027 first-round pick and Kyle Lowry, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

The pick heading to the Hornets does include a lottery protection, but if it doesn’t convey in 2027, it becomes unprotected a year later.

The 2027 first-round pick Miami is sending to Charlotte for Terry Rozier is lottery protected, per source, and then becomes unprotected in 2028. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 23, 2024

Miami was a popular landing spot for Damian Lillard over the summer, as the team wanted to add some scoring punch in the backcourt alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. While Lowry has been a dependable option and Tyler Herro has played more point guard than ever before, Rozier should be able to step in and provide a boost to a team that ranks 20th in offensive rating and has failed to score 100 points in four of its last six games. Rozier is currently having the most productive season of his career, as he’s averaging 23.2 points and 6.6 assists per game.

As for Lowry, while he makes a ton of sense as someone who could hit the buyout market, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Charlotte wants to try and find a trade for him first.

The Hornets have no immediate plans to work on a buyout with Lowry and are expected to see if they can work another trade for him before the February 8 deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

Lowry is averaging 8.2 points, four assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 28 minutes a night.