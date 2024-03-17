The Heat Beat The Pistons On A Deep Bam Adebayo Three At The Buzzer

The Miami Heat came into Sunday a game behind the Indiana Pacers for the all-important 6-seed in the Eastern Conference standings, as they figure to be in a race to the end of the season to avoid the Play-In Tournament and secure a guaranteed playoff berth. Miami was in Detroit to face the Pistons, which gave them what figured to be a good path to getting a win and pulling closer to even with the Pacers, but in the closing seconds they found themselves tied and in a bit of trouble.

Detroit had the ball with the shot clock turned off, which for most teams would mean they’d work the clock down to take the last shot (or close to it) and ensure the worst thing that happened to them was overtime. However, the Pistons are 12-55 for a reason and so instead of doing that, Cade Cunningham pulled up for a contested three with 10 seconds on the clock and missed, allowing Miami to get the rebound with plenty of time to push it up the floor and get their own look at a win.

BAM THREE FOR THE WIN!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2QUCwMp4L1 — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) March 17, 2024

Terry Rozier got swarmed once he reached the top of the key, as Detroit wisely tried to keep him from getting a clean look, leaving Bam Adebayo in the trailer position open. Given Adebayo is an 18.8 percent shooter from three this year, that figured to be the right choice, but the DPOY candidate rose up and buried a deep three to give Miami a win in regulation.

The win helps Miami keep pace with Indiana in the 6-seed race, as they’re now just a half-game back of Indiana (tied in the loss column). While you wouldn’t draw it up to need a buzzer-beater to win in Detroit, it was certainly an exciting finish and quite the shot by Adebayo from a spot we don’t often see him shoot from.