Heat, Spurs survive tests from surprise challengers

When you are really good, you find different ways to win. That’s what a few of the league’s best (Miami, San Antonio) continued to do last night … In Milwaukee, the Heat found themselves caught up in a dogfight, getting pushed to the limit by Chris Douglas-Roberts (30 points) of all people. A scoop shot by Earl Boykins (14 points) forced overtime, and then the little guy hit a wild bank shot with 15 seconds left in the extra frame to close the Heat lead to one. But there was just too much LeBron James (26 points) who hit the free throws down the stretch to ice the win for Miami … Indiana has a solid amount of offensive talent, and when you let them hang around for too long — as San Antonio did last night — eventually they get it going. During the Spurs’ come-from-behind win, the Pacers held off every rally for most of the game, like the 10-0 one they had early in the fourth to cut into a 15-point deficit before the Pacers countered with big buckets and hustle plays from Tyler Hansbrough (23 points, 12 rebounds) … Inevitably, the Spurs tightened the defense and got back into it in the fourth quarter. Want to know the difference between average teams and great ones? Check out the last two possessions of the game. On their final possession, the Spurs went to Manu Ginobili (25 points), isolating him at the top of the key. He got to his spot driving left, drew a foul and hit the freebies for a one-point San Antonio lead. On the other end, the Pacers got it to Danny Granger. Without being able to get a good look, Granger dumped it down to Roy Hibbert in the post against Tim Duncan (15 points, 15 rebounds). Hibbert fumbled the ball, and probably nervous about a double-dribble, just threw it up at the basket. It wasn’t close and San Antonio left with a three-point win … During the midst of Hansbrough’s third career double-double, the Pacers’ commentators tried to give him a compliment but it didn’t exact come out right: “If the ball is below the rim, he’s going to get it eight out of 10 times. He has small hands and is determined to get it, to do what he has to do to get it.” … In his first return to Phoenix, Amar’e Stoudemire (21 points) and the Knicks mercilessly destroyed the Suns by 25. Raymond Felton went off for his first career triple-double: 23 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists … Very interesting tweet from Ben Maller last night: “Phil Jackson asked who Kobe is motivated to catch on scoring list: ‘Michael Jordan.’ … Bryant (25 points) passed Oscar Robertson last night into ninth place on the all-time scoring list to help the Lakers beat the Hornets, 101-97 … Elsewhere around the league, Philadelphia surprisingly ran away from Chicago and Carlos Boozer (31 points, 13 rebounds) in the third quarter and then held off the Bulls for a six-point win behind four threes and 24 points from Jodie Meeks … Washington ran away from the Nets by 20; Boston got a surprising double-double from Luke Harangody (17 points, 11 rebounds) in an unsurprising 20-point win over Toronto; Orlando overcame a slow start, as well as Kevin Martin (27 points), to beat Houston by 15; Memphis rode big nights from Rudy Gay (28 points) and Zach Randolph (26 points, 11 rebounds) in an 11-point upset of Utah; Monta Ellis (32 points, 10 assists) was huge in Golden State’s blowout of Cleveland; and Wesley Matthews went off for 36 points and seven threes in the Blazers’ 10-point win in Minnesota … With all of the talk about Star Wars being released this year on Blu Ray, Kosta Koufos was feeling pretty force-like. His new see-through face mask makes him look like Darth Koufos … We’re out like an easy win …
the Heat have has a great season soo far.
Dare I say . . . first.
Darth Koufos and Luke Skywalker Harangody… we’re definitely feeling the force today.
Bulls starting to show there true colors. Shitty shitty D.
Letting Meeks roll them, really? Lol
Kobe is just the man.
Poor chris Paul. Thought things might of changed a bit in NO.
If Kobe passes Jordan on the scoring list could he be #2 all time best player ??
@ post 1 – D.H. must stand for DickHead
have you seen Cleveland’s starting lineup? who the hell is manny harris and how is he getting 36 minutes?
Spurs have poise, something Granger did not show last night. Next up, T-Wolf burgers at the AT&T Center
@LEE
I don’t think a great volume shooter should be considered the 2nd best ever.
lee
eh nope
wow Bogut grabbed 27 freakin rbds and he doesnt even get mentioned?! Must be the Kevin Love effect…
man, you guys give Orlando no love. half a line? ridiculous. meanwhile you CONSTANTLY ramble on about Miami. in any case, Philly beating Chicago surely needs more coverage? that shit is unexpected, especially for a team vaunted as 3rd best in the East.
lol@Kobe catching Jordan. the way he’s jackin’ shots these days it really doesn’t surprise me that he wants to get more than MJ.
You make it seem like Chris Douglas-Roberts isn’t a good player did you watch him in Memphis the guy can score the ball
I was at the Wizards game and if anyone has any insight to what in the world Andray Blatche has carved into the side of his head, please share?
8 straight wins. 24-12.
As I always say, keep talking shit, haters.
Damn, and people we’re talking like we traded our players for a box of VHS tapes and Taco Bell coupons.
dont underestimate jodie meeks. he was an awesome scorer coming out of college,but the downside was him not really beeing great athletically…..i think hansborough should have been starting at pf over mcroberts from get go. he used to own him n college….but thats the unc fan bias in me probably
when is Dime going to devote a whole column to the previous nights games?
..whats the point of one-liners?
presume your audience on here does not have leaguepass. i dont want no damn 20 paragraphs on each game, but surely yall can deliver more to us than 1 damn line on a game.
dueces bitches.
No mention of Javale McGhee’s nasty block and oop. Plus he had 6 blocks.
so im at work and dude next to me breaks out his beats by dre headphones…very nice. made me wonder-did i miss who won the headphones from dime? do yall remember tht contest a few months ago?
I’m guessing you didn’t win the headphones SWAT
chicago needs noah, bad, to play any D.
dallas needs dirk, bad, to be decent.
utah is beginning to realize that al jefferson and raja bell aren’t all that good; same as phx with vinsanity.
the truly unexplainable thang is how good hedo is with orlando, and how bad he is with anyone else
The Hedo thing is easily explainable… he needs the ball in his hands to make things happen.
In both Toronto and Phoenix he was regulated to a spotup 3-point shooter/occassional slasher.
In Orlando, he is utilized as a playmaker.
y’all should have mentioned how TD got a T in between the granger free throws…keep giving love to the spurs eventually they’ll be the only team left
damn white guys on a parade last night….”The Usual Suspects”: KLove, Ginobli and Bogut are on the white boy all-stars anydamnway, but Hansborough and Frankengody? Dayum.
@6-Thats Whats Up
Is that really necessary? It a shame we can’t block posters like you. Focus more on basketball and less on male genitalia, you’ll probably get farther in life, if that’s even possible.
@Heckler
Isn’t that’s what ESPN, the internet and other sites are for?
@Chris
Regarding Hedo, it’s called Dwight Howard, and the fact that he’s a foreigner that lives in Orland, so I’m sure that makes him feel comfortable.
Also, the Magic, don’t try to turn him into a true power forward. They don’t mind if he ball handles at 6’10”.
@Grandma #17
Was that really necessary now?
Ginobili did not get fouled on that last drive. I love the Spurs. But man do the Lakers & Spurs get beneficial calls. Again Lebron has suspiciously lost the benefit of the Zebras. LOL.
The Knicks not having Gallo make them a better defensive team. I’m extremely happy for Felton. I hate him & his face but respect his game. Big Shout outs to Stoudemire for turning the franchise around. We still need a back up PG.
Wesley Matthews. Ballingggg. Big East ALL DAY. Crazy how a team has never went undefeated in that conference. The Best Hands down. Top to Bottom.
Big East is definitely the best conference.
@eyes
Spurs is the luckiest team in the world. Never seen a team with so good a record (with out the obvious talent), win so many close games, and come from behind so much.
the bucks announcers were awesome last night, my favorite quote was down the stretch in overtime one of the announcers feebly pleads to the bucks “just don’t turn it over guys” in the most defeated voice possible
I’m a Magic fan & NYReferee explained it perfectly.Hedo needs the ball in his hands to be a playmaker.In Toronto
Calderon dominated the ball & in Phoenix Nash dominates the ball. SVG lets him do his thing…
So D.H. – what exactly was your post focusing on?
Dare I say…. douchebag?
You gave away lewis so if anyone gave away tacobell it was orlando.