Every now and then, Herb Jones takes over a game. The stretches aren’t lengthy, nor are they anything more than infrequent glimmers. But they surely occur.

Scoring and creation explosions, plays typically associated with a takeover, are not his signature. His moments of magic are more subtle: an aptly time a cut to score inside, prying away a steal to spark the fast break, or slithering over a screen and coaxing a scorer into an imprudent decision. They’re all the sorts of events that help tie together possessions without headlining each result.

For any player, these moments would be noteworthy. But they draw even more praise when they’re being performed by a second-round rookie on a 9-21 team that’s missed its superstar forward all season. That’s exactly what Jones has brought to the New Orleans Pelicans: a bright spot amid an increasingly frustrating campaign.

As the team’s premier on-ball stopper, he’s entrusted by New Orleans’ coaching staff to wrangle with an assortment of lead initiators. His matchup data is a Mount Rushmore of stars such as Luka Doncic, Paul George, Trae Young, Donovan Mitchell, and Ja Morant. Already, he’s spent at least 20 possessions on seven different All-Stars. Lower the possessions threshold slightly and others like James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker enter the frame.

Jones is not yet performing at the level of an All-Defensive selection, although it must be stressed that has more to do with how high the bar is to earn that distinction. Yet he’s indicating a future where he could become a stalwart on those teams, which is incredibly promising. Gliding around screens, he stays attached to ball-handlers. He’s light on his feet, swivels his hips to change directions with ease, and wields hands dexterous enough for silent cookie jar thievery.

At 6’8 with a 7-foot wingspan, he’s astonishingly fluid for someone his size. That intersection of size and physical tools enables him to defend up and down the perimeter creator spectrum. Big wings, powerful guards, shifty creators — Jones looks at home against any of them.

Despite assuming such star-studded battles, Jones is averaging only four fouls per 36 minutes. While that may seem like a relatively high mark, a rookie who operates with such physicality and audacity against elite players generating that number is less concerning than it seems on the surface. As he further assimilates to NBA competition and begins to understand the nuances and tendencies of each player, everything he already excels at will heighten.