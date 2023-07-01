herbert jones
Herbert Jones Will Stay In New Orleans On A 4-Year, $54 Million Contract

The New Orleans Pelicans made a somewhat surprising move in the lead-up to the NBA’s free agency period opening up. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans decided to decline the team option on one of their most promising young players: defensive ace Herbert Jones, who has turned himself into one of the league’s most menacing defenders. As a result, Jones would hit the restricted free agent market.

While another team could have theoretically come in, blown Jones away, and given him a deal that would have been too rich for the Pelicans’ blood, that did not happen. Instead, New Orleans rewarded Jones’ strong play since being drafted with a 4-year, $54 million deal to remain with the Pelicans long-term, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.

Jones went in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft to New Orleans, which took him with the 35th overall pick. Almost immediately he became a crucial piece of the team’s rotation, as he is among the most destructive defensive players in the league and he’s given the team enough juice on offense to keep him from being labeled as just a defensive specialist. Last season, Jones started all 66 games in which he appeared and averaged 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 29.6 minutes per game.

