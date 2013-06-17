Here Are 34 Reasons Why Manu Ginobili Shouldn’t Be Thinking About Retiring

#San Antonio Spurs #Miami Heat
06.17.13 5 years ago

Before last night’s Game 5 in San Antonio, there was talk that Manu Ginobili‘s body had broken down and that he might be considering retirement at the end of this series. Ginobili will be turning 36 later this summer and had one of the worst seasons of his career this year. But he gave us 34 reasons (24 points, 10 assists) last night for why we need to shut up.

Does Manu have another one of these games left in the Finals?

